Tulsa Police On Lookout For Drivers Not Wearing Seat Belts
Monday, February 4th 2019, 11:22 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police will be paying extra attention to drivers not wearing seat belts during the entire month of February.
TPD says officers will be randomly monitoring areas throughout the city, looking for people not wearing seat belts as well as children not properly restrained. They say the fine for not wearing a seat belt is $20 and $50 for failure to use a mandatory child restraint. No warnings will be issued, police say.
Police say not wearing seat belts and child restraints is a leading factor in serious injury and fatality crashes.