News
Fire Damages Tulsa Resale Shop
Monday, February 4th 2019, 11:51 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to a building fire near East Admiral Blvd and Harvard just before noon Monday. The building appears to be made up of resale shops.
Fire crews dragged items from the building and were on the roof checking for damage. They made entry into the building with large saws, removing some of the fire-damaged wood.
One business owner was at the building at the time of the fire, and we're told she was able to get out uninjured. Firefighters were trying to contact other business owners as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.