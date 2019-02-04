News
Damaged Water Main Causes Water Shutdown In Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Crews in Muskogee are working to fix a broken water main that is causing a water shutdown in parts of the city
The city says an ONG contractor hit and damaged a water main on E. Hancock street Monday afternoon. They say a major water shutdown is underway that will impact parts of Country Club Road and everything west including Jenny Lane, Turner, Gawf, East Hancock and Foltz.
Thy city doesn't know how long it will take to repair the main.