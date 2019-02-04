Man Tased On Camera After Breaking Into Tulsa County Courthouse
TULSA, Oklahoma - Security video shows the moments Tulsa deputies tased a man they say broke into the courthouse downtown.
Deputies arrested Larry Teague after they got a call about the break-in around 8:30 Sunday night They say he told them he was hiding from people who were chasing after him.
In the video, you can see Teague walking up and down the hallway by the entrance. When deputies arrive, you see Teague put his hands up but they say he told them he didn't believe they were real deputies. That's when deputies tased him. He was taken into custody then taken to the hospital.
"From looking at the video it's obvious that there's something amiss and that there's something off with Mr. Teague. So that's why it was important to get him to the hospital to get checked out," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Teague was treated for cuts before being taken to jail.