Two Wounded In Okmulgee Shootout, Police Say
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma - Okmulgee Police said one man is in a hospital after a shootout in the middle of an intersection early Sunday.
Police said Benny Colbert told them he was driving around down Eufaula Street near Mission Lane when a red convertible Mustang stopped in front of him, and Sterling Ross IV got out and started shooting.
Colbert told officers he returned fire. He turned his 9-mm handgun into police.
Police say Colbert and Ross both hit each other, with Ross's injuries being bad enough that he was taken to a hospital. Colbert was grazed in the hand, a news release states.
Chief of Police Joe Prentice said officers found 21 .45-caliber shell casings in the roadway and three 9-mm shell casings. They found a .45-caliber handgun in a trashcan at a resident east of the shooting scene, according to police.
Prentice said they have not made any arrests, and the investigation is continuing.