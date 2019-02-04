News
Violence Against Law Enforcement Up Across Country, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police and federal prosecutors say violence against law enforcement is up across the country and Tulsa is no exception.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores points to the recent conviction of John Chatman who shot and injured Sergeant Mike Parsons during a traffic stop at a QuikTrip in July. Chatman will be sentenced in April and prosecutors say they plan to send a message to anyone who hurts or kills an officer.
"The message that we want to send is one of solidarity … we will work together to ensure that our community is safe but also that our police officers are safe," said Shores.