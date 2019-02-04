News
Police Looking For Man Seen Drawing Racist Imagery In Downtown Tulsa
Monday, February 4th 2019, 8:44 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for vandalizing property in downtown Tulsa.
Officers say he was caught on camera drawing swastikas and other provocative symbols and language on Tulsa buildings.
If you know who this man is Tulsa Police want to hear from you right away through the TPD Facebook page or to our email: tpdimpact@cityoftulsa.org