News
KISS Appears On 'The Price Is Right'
Los Angeles, CALIFORNIA - "The Price is Right" is getting ready for the Grammy Awards, by featuring rock band KISS.
The game show is featuring a different music genre each day of the week. Yesterday, it was "Rock and Roll" and KISS was the special guest.
Lead singer Gene Simmons says he was excited to appear on the show because it makes people happy.
"'The Price Is Right'" is fun, takes people out of the doldrums of traffic jams and all the bad news in the world. This is important stuff. This is like church. Makes your feel better," he said.
You can watch "The Price Is Right" here on News On 6 at 10 to see what genre the show honors today.
KISS is in the middle of its farewell tour and will perform in Oklahoma City on February 26th.