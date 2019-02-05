Historic C-47 Airplane Arrives In Tulsa To Prepare For D-Day Anniversary Trip
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the airplanes that carried the first wave of paratroopers behind enemy lines on D-Day is currently in Tulsa.
On June 6th, 1944 the Douglas C-47 named "That's All, Brother" led more than 800 other planes to air-drop troops in Normandy, France.
The airplane is getting some mechanical work done at Riverside Airport, before it flies to England.
In June, it will lead about 30-other planes from Britain to France to commemorate D-Day's 75th anniversary.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD met the airplane in the sky as it arrived in Tulsa Monday afternoon.
The airplane is owned and operated by the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, and is based in San Marcos, Texas.
"That's All, Brother" and three other similar airplanes from the CAF will retrace the classic ferry path from the United States to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Scotland, and England to join up with over 30 C-47/DC-3 airplanes in Duxford, England. From there, they will travel to Normandy.
After the D-Day anniversary, the airplane will continue to Germany to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.
