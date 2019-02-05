News
Fire Damages Unit At Tulsa Apartments
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 7:51 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Fire damaged at least one unit at a Tulsa apartment complex Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at about 7:35 at the Lewiston Apartments near 51st and South Lewis.
Firefighters said it appeared to have started in the kitchen and they were able to contain the flames to just one unit. They say the flames and smoke made it into the attic before they were able to put it out.
No one was hurt. They're still looking for the exact cause.