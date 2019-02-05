Crime
Tulsa Burglary Suspects Arrested After Seen On Security Cameras
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 9:30 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two burglary suspects were arrested around 3 a.m. on February 5th near Admiral and Utica.
Tulsa police say a caller alerted them to the burglary after seeing the suspects on the security cameras.
The caller was viewing the security footage from an off-site location.
Officers arrested Mark Burgner and Stephen Grundei on suspicion of burglary. Police say they found burglary tools and evidence that locks were cut.