TULSA, Oklahoma - Two burglary suspects were arrested around 3 a.m. on February 5th near Admiral and Utica.

Tulsa police say a caller alerted them to the burglary after seeing the suspects on the security cameras.

The caller was viewing the security footage from an off-site location.

Officers arrested Mark Burgner and Stephen Grundei on suspicion of burglary.  Police say they found burglary tools and evidence that locks were cut. 