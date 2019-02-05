Ohio Felon Arrested In Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Ohio felon was arrested in Wagoner County Monday on an outstanding felony warrant.
Deputies say Clint J. Kirk failed to register with his probation officer. They say Kirk was originally charged in Harrison County Ohio for complicity burglary in April of 2017.
Deputies arrested Kirk in the Wybark area of Wagoner County after he tried to flee into the woods.
"The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is very dedicated to keeping criminals out of Wagoner County. When we hear that an out-of-state felon is in Wagoner County, we jump at the opportunity to take them back off the streets if they have absconded from justice. We will take any and all steps necessary to ensure the utmost safety of the citizens we serve in Wagoner County," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot.
Clint Kirk was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center and is currently awaiting extradition.