Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Broken Arrow Girl
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 11:42 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Broken Arrow on May 28th, 2017 has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
David Keltner pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree rape and lewd molestation.
He was sentenced to five years in prison and a ten-year suspended sentence.
The victim's relative originally reported the crime to police.