TULSA, Oklahoma - A man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Broken Arrow on May 28th, 2017 has pleaded guilty to amended charges. 

David Keltner pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree rape and lewd molestation. 

He was sentenced to five years in prison and a ten-year suspended sentence. 

The victim's relative originally reported the crime to police. 

 