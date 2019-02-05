According to the OSBI, four teens have been taken into custody.



The OSBI says 19-year-old Troy Jennings, of McLoud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson, of OKC, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders, of Newalla, were all booked into the Grady County Jail and 15-year-old Montana Simpson, of Norman, was booked into the Caddo County Jail on first-degree murder charges.