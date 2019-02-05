$5,000 Reward Offered In Case Of Murdered Chickasha Teen
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a murdered Chickasha teen. They believe at least six people are involved in the death.
The body of 18-year-old Arnold “Trey” Adams III was found behind a Dairy Queen near North 8th Street and West Choctaw Avenue Monday, January 28.
According to the OSBI, four teens have been taken into custody.
The OSBI says 19-year-old Troy Jennings, of McLoud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson, of OKC, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders, of Newalla, were all booked into the Grady County Jail and 15-year-old Montana Simpson, of Norman, was booked into the Caddo County Jail on first-degree murder charges.
The OSBI has issued two first degree murder arrests warrants for 18-year-old Dmillion Williams aka “NinePoint”, and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson aka “Highlife”.
Williams and Jackson are considered to be armed and dangerous. The OSBI says if you know of their whereabouts, contact them at 800-522-8017 or call your local police.