Single Men Are Stinkier, Study Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new report in the journal "Frontiers in Psychology" finds single men are smellier than those in relationships. Researchers had 82 women rate the body odor of men between the ages of 18 and 35. They found partnered men rated around 3 out of 6 on the smelliness scale.
Single men ranked around 3.5 - so just a little smellier.
Researchers aren't sure why single guys smell worse but say it may be due to lifestyle differences. Watch the above video for LeAnne Taylor's suggestion.