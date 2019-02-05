News
Vehicle Crashes Into Tulsa Tattoo Parlor
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 4:16 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police and repair crews are on the scene of an incident in which a vehicle crashed into powerline pole and a tattoo parlor.
Officers say an SUV and a silver pickup were both heading westbound on 15th near Atlanta. They say the driver of the SUV changed lanes and hit the truck before crashing into the pole and finally running into Cherry St. Tattoo.
Police believe the driver of the SUV was not paying attention. No injuries were reported.