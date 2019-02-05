News
Tulsa Drillers Stadium Demolished
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 4:29 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
The longtime home of the Tulsa Drillers is no more.
The stadium, which had sat at the northeast corner of expo square since 1981, is now gone.
Demolition work began nearly two years ago.
At one point - just a few years ago - USA BMX was going to move into the old stadium, but those plans
were nixed when the organization decided to move to the Greenwood District instead.
There are currently no plans for the area.