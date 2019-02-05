Owasso Police Release Bodycam Video Of Domestic Abuse Arrest
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police released body camera footage Tuesday showing the fight between a suspect and police, that left several officers bruised and bloody.
Owasso Police went to the home for a domestic assault call and found suspect Jason Williamson hiding inside a closet.
"Indicated he had a gun and said he was going to shoot the officers," Woodruff said. "They have to make a determination: does he really have a gun? Is he really going to shoot me?"
Officers opted to spray pepper balls into the closet, but Woodruff said that didn't have an immediate effect on Williamson, because they believe he was on drugs.
"It's effective most of the time, but you have to be prepared for when it's not," Woodruff said. "He came out of the closet, charged toward the officers and attempted to assault one of the officers."
Woodruff said the scuffle was brief but intense, leaving three officers with cuts, bruises, and even broken bones.
Two went to the hospital where they were treated and released. One of the officers still hasn't returned to work.
"Pretty harrowing experience as far as we've got three officers who were taken out of the line of duty," Woodruff said.
Woodruff said, all things considered, it ended as well as it could have: with no serious injuries, and Williamson in handcuffs.
"It's a situation that's extremely emotionally charged," Woodruff said. "It can be very unpredictable, so officers go into situations like that kind of expecting the worst and preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best."
Williamson is in jail on multiple complaints including assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and domestic assault.