McAlester Murder Suspect Out On Bond, Victim’s Family “Very Concerned”
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A McAlester murder suspect is out of jail on bond. The family of the man she’s accused of killing says the system is failing their loved one.
Bart Jameson’s cousin Toni Hail says his life was cut short. He was 40 years old.
“Bart was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a twin. He was a blue collar worker,” Hail said.
Brenda Savage is charged with first degree murder in his death.
“She should be in jail,” Hail said.
A witness told McAlester Police she “shot Bart for no reason” on January 30th. Savage’s arrest affidavit says, “she stated that she did shoot Bart.”
She’s now out of jail on bond which was set at $100,000.
“We’re very concerned,” Hail said. “She was out on bond when we were having the viewing.”
Hail remembers her cousin as “fun-loving” and says he was a good man. She says she’s not going to let fear override her family’s need for justice.
“The victim’s voices need to be heard in this matter and we’re asking that her bail be revoked and she be in jail until she’s tried,” Hail said.
Savage’s attorney released a statement about the bond, saying in part, “Brenda has no prior criminal history, no failures to appear, no passport,” adding, “There's a lot to this story that hasn't been told at this point.”
The Pittsburg County District Attorney says he doesn’t have any comment, because it’s an open case.
“Bart needs a voice,” Hail said. “We all do.”
News On 6 reached out to the judge who set the bond in this case, and her office said she was “unavailable for comment.”