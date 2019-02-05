Now, we only had one car, so sometimes my dad had to hitchhike and walk long stretches during the 30 mile trip home from the shipyards. One rainy night, Mom got worried. We piled in the car and went out looking for him - and eventually found Dad making his way along the road, soaked and shivering in his shirtsleeves. When he got in the car, Mom asked if he'd left his coat at work. He explained he'd given it to a homeless man he'd met on the highway. When we asked why he'd given away his only jacket, Dad turned to us and said, "I knew when I left that man, he'd still be alone. But I could give him my coat, because I knew you were coming for me."