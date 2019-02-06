1 Arrested In Newcastle Casino Officer-Involved Shooting
NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma - One person has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting at the Newcastle Casino, Wednesday morning, officials confirm.
According to authorities, two officers from Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department were involved in the incident that took place near the parking lot and garage of the casino. One of the officers involved suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect involved was driving a black Mustang, attempting to leave the casino after a confrontation with law enforcement, officials said. The suspect backed the vehicle into officers on foot, leading to them shooting.
After officer's fired shots, the suspect hopped out of the Mustang and got into a strangers vehicle with the driver still inside, according to police.
Officials said after officers drew their weapons and ordered the suspect out of the vehicle, they were able to arrest him, without incident.
Cory Banks, 36, of Edmond, was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon against police officers. Banks was booked into the McClain County jail.
The casino was temporarily on lock down, but patrons that have not been directly impacted by the incident are allowed to leave from a separate exit, officials said.
Three officers, including the two officers who fired their weapons, were placed on administrative leave.
