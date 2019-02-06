"They're in an unenviable position because they have to both police the airline and promote the airline. The fact that the mechanics can be harassed and it's not considered a regulatory violation – that's a problem," Santos responded.



Mechanics can file complaints with their airline, their union or the FAA, but the FAA office investigating whistleblower complaints can only recommend other offices take follow-up action. CBS News has found indications that FAA investigators may be interpreting regulations differently.



Complaints to the FAA alleging mechanics were pressured were substantiated -- essentially confirmed -- at American. But when different investigators found similar behavior at Southwest, it was not substantiated despite those investigators noting, "the motivation behind management questioning [mechanics]... when they discover anything outside the scope of a maintenance task…appears as a tool used to influence the relaxing of standards, to look the other way."