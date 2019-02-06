Crime
One Arrested After Fight With a Bat And Pistol
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 8:50 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars and another is in the hospital after a shooting near Pine and Harvard.
Police say Eric Marshall and Kenneth Meeks got into a fight at Newton Apartments.
Marshall was armed with a baseball bat and Meeks armed with a pistol.
Police say Meeks shot the other man in the arm.
He was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers expect to arrest Marshall as well after he's released from the hospital.