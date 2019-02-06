News
Jenks Central Campus Lockdown Lifted
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 11:20 AM CST
Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma - The Jenks School District put its central campus on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a possible weapon on campus.
The district sent a message to parents saying Jenks Campus Police and City of Jenks Police are investigating.
The district says students are being held in their classrooms and buses are not running, either.
The lockdown is not related to two arrests yesterday involving two men who police say recorded video of themselves making a threat against the school on Snapchat.
Related Story: 2 In Custody For Threats To Jenks School
The central campus includes the alternative school, the freshman academy and the high school.
The lockdown was lifted at about 11:30 a.m.