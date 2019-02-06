A few severe supercells will initially be possible tonight across the southern sections before storms should quickly form a line or at least two linear segments and race east to southeast. The wind profile and other severe weather parameters would support all modes of severe weather, including a slight chance of tornadoes across southeastern OK. Most of the severe weather threats will be confined to damaging winds and hail, but we can’t rule out a tornado warning. The more favorable location for surface based severe storms (in our immediate area) will be along or south of the I-40 corridor and mostly across southeastern to far east central OK southward to the Red River.