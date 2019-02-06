News
TPS Board Gives Approval To Expand Tulsa Middle School
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Public School board is giving its approval to expand a middle school.
Starting next fall, 6th through 8th grade students in the McLain feeder pattern will move to the Monroe Middle School Complex. That will be at the current Monroe Demonstration School near 46th street North and Lewis.
The district is holding a meeting for parents on Tuesday at McLain High School. The school board is set to vote on the proposal February 19th.