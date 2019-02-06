Crime
2 Arrested After Muskogee Drug Bust
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 1:41 PM CST
Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Two people were arrested after the Muskogee Police Department made a drug bust.
After serving a search warrant, police say they found meth, ecstasy, marijuana, scales and two guns. One of the guns was stolen from Tulsa. Police also found $4,000.
Police say a 7-month-old was in the house when police served the search warrant. A 3-year-old and 7-year-old were also living in the house. The children were released to family members while DHS completes its investigation.
Police arrested Ryan Brown on multiple drug complaints, firearm complaints and child endangerment.
Santiago Sifuentes was also arrested on complaints of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.