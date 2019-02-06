News
Oklahoma Man Arrested, Accused Of Murdering Grandmother In Pryor
Wednesday, February 6th 2019, 3:26 PM CST
Updated:
PRYOR, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma man is in jail accused of murdering his grandmother.
Police arrested Frankie Blackwell II Wednesday and charged him with first-degree murder in the homicide of his grandmother, Sandra Blackwell. Sandra was found dead in her Pryor home last month.
Police say Frankie was already serving time in Craig County on unrelated warrants when he was arrested. He is being held without bond and is being transferred to Mayes County Jail.