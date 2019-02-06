Deputies Didn't Take Mental Illness Into Account When Tasing Suspect, Sister Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - The sister of the man tased after breaking into the Tulsa County courthouse says she thinks the deputies went too far, since her brother has a long history of mental illness.
Misty Teague says she knows her brother Larry broke the law, but feels the deputies didn't have to tase him, because he has a long history of mental illness.
Teague's sister says it was obvious his hands were up but deputies say he still wasn't following their orders.
"I didn't see any aggression and that was broadcasted to the world and everybody to see. That just concerns me because of mental illness that there is," said Teague.
Misty Teague thinks the deputies should've tried harder to diffuse the situation, because her brother hears voices.
"He left a voicemail saying, screaming into the phone that they are coming after him. He's got to get away from them," said Teague.
The Tulsa County Sheriff's office says just because someone has their hands up doesn't mean they are complying, and the deputies had no idea what Teague's mental state was.
Deputies say in this case, Teague's hands were bloody so getting physical with him could've put deputies at risk.
"He seemed to have hesitancy in believing that they were real deputies. So, he puts his hands up, refuses to cooperate, you see him get tased one time and then he is taken into custody," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
Teague said she'd like to see better training for deputies who encounter mentally ill people.
"I know law enforcement. They have a hard job. I appreciate them. I do. But we need to be more aware of what is going on and what is going on with mental illness," said Teague.
The sheriff's office said they do have training and feel this was the best possible outcome without anyone getting hurt.