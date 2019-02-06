Owasso High School Student Killed In Car Crash
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a teenager died when the car she was driving hit a tree east of Owasso Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened on 96th street near 177th East Avenue at about 4:30 on February 6, 2019.
Troopers said the 2005 Honda Accord was heading west on 96th Street at a high speed when it ran off the road and hit two trees.
Troopers said there were three teens in the car. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, died at the scene. Two others, both 15-year-old girls, were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.
A man who lives just down the road from the crash said the road has hills and drop-offs on both sides.
"The roads are very slim and so if you drive a truck or SUV which a lot of these people do, you know it's really thin especially going back and fourth," said Mason Meade.
The OHP said the passengers were wearing seat belts but the driver was not and was thrown from the car.
OHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit, which has specialized training in accident reconstruction, is still investigating the crash.
Owasso Public Schools released a statement about the crash:
"Owasso Public Schools was made aware this evening of a motor vehicle accident involving students from Owasso High School. Our school family is heartbroken with the news of this tragic accident.
Out of respect for the families, we will not be discussing the details of the accident. We want to be sensitive to the needs of the families involved.
On Thursday morning, district counselors will be available for students and staff at Owasso High School on both campuses.
Our first priority is the support of our students and staff."