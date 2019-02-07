News
Stolen Car Leads To Chase, Fiery Crash In Tulsa
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 3:48 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the person who led them on a chase that ended in a fiery crash on Turkey Mountain Wednesday night.
Officers say the incident began when someone stole a Fiat from a fast food restaurant at Tulsa Hills.
Police chased the car until it ran off the road in the upper parking lot of Turkey Mountain at 61st and Elwood. The driver got out and ran into the woods and the car caught fire.
The Tulsa Fire Department put out the fire and police had it towed from the scene.
The thief is still on the loose.