Sen. Elizabeth Warren Apologizes For Claiming She Was 'American Indian'
WASHINGTON, D.C - Senator Elizabeth Warren apologized on Wednesday for claiming Native American heritage when she registered with the Texas Bar in the 1980s.
The Massachusetts Democrat claimed she was "American Indian" when she filled out the registration card by hand in 1986.
"I am sorry that I extended confusion about tribal citizenship and tribal sovereignty and for harm caused. I am also sorry for not being more mindful of this decades ago tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship," Warren told reporters Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Warren also reiterated she had apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test in October which she said showed she had a small percentage of Native American ancestry.
Discovery of the registration card reignited a controversy that's been dogging Warren for years. Critics say the Oklahoma native claimed Native American ancestry to advance her career as a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard.
President Trump has ridiculed her repeatedly for claiming the ancestry. She has defended herself by saying the ancestry was part of family lore.
When she announced the results of the DNA test in October, some of the harshest criticism against her came from the Cherokee Nation.
Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. released the following statement about that test:
The controversy appeared to have subsided until last week. On Friday, February 1, 2019, the Cherokee Tribe released a statement saying Warren had apologized.
