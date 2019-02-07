News
Slick And Hazardous Roadways Causing Multiple Accidents Across Oklahoma
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 5:10 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Freezing rain has caused slick and hazardous roadways across Oklahoma, Thursday morning.
Multiple wrecks have been reported on Oklahoma highways.
Crews responded to a wreck involving a semi truck and a FedEx truck along westbound I-40 and Air Depot.
News 9 crews are tracking slick road conditions and traffic accidents along I-40, Broadway Extension and I-44.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has crews treating slick highways and bridges in central, north-central, northeastern, northwestern and western Oklahoma, officials said. View image on Twitter
Drivers are advised to take it slow, and plan for extra time if they are heading onto the roads this morning.
