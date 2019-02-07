News
School Closings
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 5:32 AM CST
Updated:
The wintry weather forced multiple school districts in Oklahoma and Kansas to close Thursday.
Barnsdall
Bell
Caney Valley
Cedar Vale
Coffeyville
Concern Child Learning Center Bartlesville
Copan
Dewey
Good Shepherd Child Development Center Bartlesville
Hominy
McCord
Oklahoma Union
Osage County Courthouse
Osage Hills
Pawhuska
Pawnee Nation Learning Center
Pawnee
RSU Bartlesville
Sedan
South Coffeyville
Stillwater
Tyro Christian
Wynona