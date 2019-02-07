News
New High School Apprenticeships
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Public Schools is partnering with Mullin Plumbing to offer high school students paid apprenticeships.
Students will receive specialized training and instruction while in the program and will earn elective credit hours.
while in the apprenticeship, Broken Arrow students will earn $10 an hour.
Superintendent Dr. Janet Dunlop says "This is an incredible opportunity for our students who are seeking an innovative and challenging program to prepare them for a career in the local workforce."
Dunlop also says that "Mullin Plumbing
came to us looking for ways to increase the number of prospective workers in the area."
The partnership started in January and is open to juniors and seniors.