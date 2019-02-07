News
TPD Needs Help Identifying Person Of Interest In Financial Crimes Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are hoping the public can identify people of interest in a financial crimes case.
Police say the person with the sunglasses and ponytail made a $4,000 purchase at a local jeweler using identifiers of another person who had lost their wallet. Police say they don't know if the other people pictured knew what was happening.
If you can identify any of there people please contact Sergeant Ali Maurer by email at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or by phone 918-596-9209. Reference case # 2019003784. You may also contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (918-596-2677)