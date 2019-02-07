News
Benefit Auction To Raise Money For Injured Okmulgee Firefighter, Steer Wrestler
MOUNDS, Oklahoma - An Okmulgee firefighter and steer wrestler is getting help from his best friend after suffering a serious injury last month.
Tanner McElhaney suffered a pelvic injury while steer wrestling at the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City. The injury will require months of recovery, so Tanner's best friend, Sapulpa Firefighter Austin Mason, will be hosting a Steer Wrestling benefit on March 30th, 2019.
The money raised will be donated to Tanner for doctors expenses.