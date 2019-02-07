News
Watch: Bob Stoops Named Head Coach Of Dallas XFL Team
Thursday, February 7th 2019, 1:11 PM CST
Updated:
Former University of Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops was named head coach of the new XFL team in Dallas.
The announcement happened at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 1 p.m. The XFL streamed the announcement on YouTube, and we've embedded it here for you to watch. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins is in Arlington Thursday afternoon and will have reports on News 9.
The announcement starts at the 1:00:00 mark. Watch below: