Former Kiefer Principal In Jail Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse
KIEFER, Oklahoma - The former principal of the Upper Elementary School in Kiefer is in jail accused of sexually abusing a young girl.
Creek County Deputies say the girl, now 20, told them that Jayson Larremore sexually abused her between the ages of 9 and 16. Larremore was fired from his position as principal last month when the school district learned of the allegations.
Larremore had just recently been hired as the new principal for the school.
Larremore was arrested Tuesday and was booked into the Creek County Justice Center on complaints of child sexual abuse, rape by instrumentation, and lewd molestation.