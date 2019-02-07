News
University Of Oklahoma Announces Staff Reductions
The University of Oklahoma announced a new round of staff reductions on Thursday, amounting to $2 million in savings for the university, according to a press release.
In all, 28 employees were impacted by the announcement, both at OU's Norman campus and its Health Sciences Center.
According to a press release, the reductions were made following a request for cost-savings plans given to university and departmental leadership.
Also noted in the press release was that OU's information technology department would be reorganizing leadership positions, "ending some specialty functions that can be managed at the university level, and reducing positions that are associated with IT work supporting new construction projects."
This is a developing story.