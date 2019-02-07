Sports 1
Hall-Of-Fame Baseball Player, Manager Robinson Dies
Multiple news outlets have reported that legendary Hall-Of-Fame baseball player and manager Frank Robinson has died.
He was 83.
Robinson was best known as a player for the Baltimore Orioles (1966-71), but he actually spent more time as a Cincinnati Reds player (1956-65). He was also a manager for the Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Orioles and the Montreal Expos / Washington Nationals -- the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball.
As a player, he finished with 586 home runs, 2,943 hits and a lifetime batting average of .294. His managerial record was 1,065-1,176.
This is a developing story.