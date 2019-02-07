Authorities Arrest Oklahoma Murder Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Ex-Wife 41 Times in Front of Children
DALLAS, Texas - An Oklahoma man accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death in front of her children has been arrested in Mexico.
Luis Octavio Frias was arrest Wednesday night in Jalisco, Mexico after a tip generated from the T.V. show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” led authorities there. Frias, 34, allegedly stabbed his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, 41 times in front of her young children in August 2013.
Reyna, a former police officer with the Blackwell Police Department, had filed a protection order against Frias just two days prior to her death. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest and sought the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to find him.
“The arrest of Luis Octavio Frias allows a wounded community to start healing and stands as a testament to the crucial role the public plays in helping us locate and arrest dangerous fugitives,” said U.S. Marshals Service Acting Deputy Director David Anderson. “We especially thank John Walsh and his team for their commitment to law enforcement and for featuring Frias on his show.”
When Frias arrived back in the U.S. Thursday, U.S. Marshals used the same handcuffs issued to Reyna by the Blackwell Police Department to take him into custody.
“In so many ways, those handcuffs represented poetic justice not only for the victim, but for her children, her brothers and sisters in blue, and her community,” said Kuhlman.
Frias is currently in U.S. Marshals custody in Dallas awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.