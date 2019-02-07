Speeding Common On Road Where Owasso Student Died, Residents Say
OWASSO, Oklahoma - A fatal wreck in Owasso that killed a 16-year-old girl has those that live near the crash scene and law enforcement encouraging people to slow down.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said speed played a big factor in the crash that killed Madison Reedy and injured two others.
One day after the deadly wreck, neighbors say people slowed down along 96th Street North east of 177th East Avenue, where it happened.
"They are all slowing down," said Joan Mayes. "And I expect they will for awhile."
The crash happened directly in front of Mayes' home, and she ran to help.
"It is such a tragedy, so sad."
Mayes, like many others are still processing the tragedy, and says 96th Street North has had problems with drivers going too fast for many years.
"It has been a problem since the two neighborhoods down the street have been put in," she said.
Mayes said she consistently sees drivers going at least 30 mph over the speed limit.
The Rogers County Sheriff's Office sees it too.
"Historically it's been a problem area," said Scott Walton, Rogers County Sheriff. "It's been identified. We've certainly worked radar when time allows."
Walton said writing tickets in the area has helped some, but his staff is spread thin and can't always be over there.
"It shouldn't have to come with a price of a huge tragedy for a family for people to remember that speed on these types of roads kill people," he said.
And neighbors along 96th agree, something more needs to be done so this doesn't happen again.
Neighbors have worked with the county commissioner in the past about ways to make the area safer.
They said they plan to meet with them again to see what can be done.