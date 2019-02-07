Tulsa Man Shot At After Being Robbed In OKC
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is thankful to be alive after he was shot at during a robbery in Oklahoma City.
Derek Rolland said he was robbed while pumping gas on the city's northwest side.
"My life is so hard right now because of this," Rolland said. "That was such an inconvenience."
Rolland says it all started last month while staying in Oklahoma City for a job. Not knowing the area, he stopped at a gas station on the northwest side of town.
"Soon as I get to the pump. I didn't even get to pull the pump out, he just walks up," he said.
Rolland says a man stuck a gun to his side and quickly demanded cash.
"I started laughing, I really did, because I was like I don't normally have cash I really forgot that I had some cash."
But he soon learned this was no laughing matter. Rolland says he tried negotiating with the man, saying he could have the cash but needed his social security card and wallet back.
This only angered the robber more, who snatched the wallet and ran off. Rolland says the man then jumped in a getaway car with a man and woman.
He then followed the suspects, all the way up the street, until one got out and fired a shot at his car, just barely missing.
"If I was following him closer, I could have easily been shot in my car," he said.
So Rolland finally backed off, and the suspects got away.