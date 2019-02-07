Tulsa Good News Summit Highlights The Positive
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of community leaders and organizers celebrated all the good things happening in Tulsa in an event held Thursday, February 7. It is called the Good News Summit, and organizers say the event is all about inspiring people to do good in the community and highlighting the people who already are.
The theme of this year's event is hope.
"Our belief is that people can turn on the news and see bad news every single day, so we are giving people the opportunity to see the good news," said Emcee Emeka Nnake.
"Not just the good news that is out there, but the good news that is happening right here in this city."
Organizers are hoping the summit continues to inspire people across the city.
