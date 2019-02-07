Deputies: Tulsa Woman Arrested With 22 Grams Of Fentanyl
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said an undercover sting led to the arrest of woman accused of ordering 22 grams of Fentanyl from Mexico Thursday, February 7.
Authorities said an undercover officer posed as a Fed-Ex driver and delivered a package to Nabrail Lyntrel Lyons, who ordered it under the name Ashlee Jones.
According to an arrest report, Lyons said several times that she was Jones and signed for the package.
Investigators then served a search warrant on Lyons' home and say they found tan powder in a grinder and in plastic bags in her child's room, under the mattress. They said that powder contained a cutting agent and an opioid agonist. They said they also found a gun, baggies and a scale.
Lyons said she ordered packages all the time in other people's names and had no idea what was inside the package or how the white powder got in the grinder or the under her child's mattress, according to the Sheriff's Office.
She said the gun was bought legally at a gun show.
Lyons, 24, was booked on felony complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and U.S. Customs Agents worked on the case with Tulsa County Investigators.