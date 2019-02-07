Son Arrested, Accused Of Living With Father's Corpse And Forging Checks For Months
THE VILLAGE, Oklahoma - Lynn Christopher Little, 50, has been arrested by the Village Police Department following a suspicious death investigation in January. He is accused of living with his father's corpse for months at a home on Major Avenue.
A probable cause affidavit lists Lynn Little as the suspect involving four felonies: fraud, embezzlement, neglect by a caretaker, and desecration of a corpse.
The discovery of the victim, William Little, was made by family who traveled from out-of-state to check on the welfare of their father.
Here is an excerpt from that 911 call:
Caller: “We walked in the house to see my father-in-law, and he is dead.”
Dispatch: “Okay, I will send police and fire that way.”
Caller: “Please do.”
When police arrived, they said the body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition”. The home also smelled of a strong odor.
Investigators said the family had tried to call and visit William Little over the past few months, but they were turned away by Lynn.
“So, when you intentionally mislead someone to cover up the fact that someone has died, that's a criminal violation,” said The Village Deputy Police Chief Russ Landon.
Court documents filed Thursday revealed Lynn told police that as his father's health declined, his father started to fall more often.
The court documents state, one day the victim went to his room and shut the door, and the defendant never went back to check on him. Police said Lynn even, "purposefully avoided going near it."
Police said William Little was receiving social security and retirement payments that totaled about $3,220 a month. However, Lynn was not listed as a signer on the account.
Officers discovered that from August 30, 2018 to January 12, 2019, Lynn wrote 19 checks totaling $5,775.00 to himself, and also forged William’s signature.
Lynn reportedly told officers, “I needed the money.”
“After his father’s death, an increase in the number of checks that were written, and the amount of those checks went way up compared to what was happening before his father’s death,” said Deputy Chief Landon.
Investigators said they are still awaiting pathology results from the medical examiner's office.