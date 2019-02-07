4-Year-Old Making Miraculous Recovery After DUI Crash In Elk City
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - Just two weeks ago, a 4-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition. Her dad, Jonathan Posey, crashed after picking his kids up from school in Elk City. Investigators say this is the result of Posey’s sixth DUI arrest.
The girl is making a speedy recovery that, her mom says, is nothing short of a miracle.
Her bruises nearly healed, 4-year-old Samantha Posey is back to playing, running and laughing.
“Doing so well, we are just in total shock,” said mom Missy Shilling.
In shock, because just two weeks ago, her daughter Samantha was being pieced together by a team of surgeons.
“They took a bone graph from her skull to reinforce her nose, from here to here to be completely reconstructed,” said Shilling.
Samantha had been in a pickup with her father when he crashed. She was thrown forward.
“One of my worst fears came to life two weeks ago,” said Shilling.
And while the prognosis looked bleak, Samantha fought.
“It was touch and go. We weren’t sure, we didn’t know what was going to happen. We were told brain damage,” said Shilling.
Known to her family as Sammie Sunflower, she made strides each day, getting stronger.
“When I told the neurosurgeons that she got up and went to the bathroom by herself, that she walked to the bathroom, the surgeons jaw dropped,” said Shilling.
Then last week, Sammie went home.
“She just went right to playing she went straight to the playroom,” said Shilling.
And while her road to recovery isn't over, “She still get headaches, she cries, they make her cry,” said Shilling.
Sammie's family says they can't help but celebrate today.
“Just today she's up playing. I’m so grateful,” said Shilling.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with medical costs. If you would like to donate, click here.