News
Arrests Made In Cold Case Murder Of 77-Year-Old Oklahoma Man
MOBILE, Alabama - The OSBI has announced the arrests of two suspects in a 2013 cold case murder that happened in the Panhandle.
Charles Nieman, 77, was shot and killed outside a Boise City convenience store during a robbery. Agents say they had few leads until this past December when new lab analysis provided new information.
That led investigators to identify Zachary Wilson and Timothy Dees as suspects. They were arrested in Mobile, Alabama.