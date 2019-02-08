Multiple Shots Fired At Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot up a house and a few vehicles near MLK and Pine.
Police say they don't know where the shooter is and there's not a lot of information about the person who did it. They say someone drove by the house near Main and Marshall a few hours ago and started shooting.
The gunman fired several shots into the house and also hit an S-U-V parked outside the home, along with a van parked at the house next door.
Police say the shooter left in a gray vehicle but it's not clear what kind of vehicle it is.
There was a total of nearly two-dozen shell casings found at the scene.
Officers say no one was hurt in the shooting and the people who live at that home say they're not sure why anyone would've targeted them in this shooting.